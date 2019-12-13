Services
Pauline Lovely Pemberton


1929 - 2019
St. Pete Beach, FL - Pauline Lovely Pemberton, age 90, of St. Pete Beach, Florida, passed away on December 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Lee and Lela Lovely on June 19, 1929 in Lake City, TN. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold J. Pemberton of Lancing, TN, whom she was married to for 30 wonderful years. They resided in Oak Ridge, TN, the Atomic City. Pauline retired to St. Petersburg, FL in 1994.

She was employed by Oak Ridge National Laboratory for 36 years as a senior travel specialist. She enjoyed traveling especially to Japan and England. She was a master cook in the kitchen and especially enjoyed cooking for holiday gatherings of family and friends. Family and friends were her passion and delight. Pauline was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

A beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Pauline is survived by her three children, Steve Pemberton of St. Petersburg, FL, Karen Jones and husband, Will of Cumming, GA and Connie Winkler and husband Dave of St. Petersburg, FL. Also, six grandchildren, Grant Jones and wife Carly of Cumming, GA, Connor Jones of Cumming, GA, Mason Jones of Cumming, GA, Paulina Pencheff of St. Petersburg, FL, Halli Pencheff of St. Petersburg, FL and Ivana Pencheff of New York, NY, and a number of loving relatives and close friends.

A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at the Don Cesar Hotel, St. Pete Beach, FL, date and time to be announced. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
