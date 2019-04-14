Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:45 PM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery-John Sevier
Committal
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery-John Sevier
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Lucille Hodson "Polly" Smith


Pauline Lucille Hodson "Polly" Smith


1951 - 2019
Pauline Lucille Hodson "Polly" Smith Obituary
Pauline "Polly" Lucille Hodson Smith

Knoxville , TN

Pauline "Polly" Lucille Hodson Smith age 68 of Knoxville passed away on Friday April 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. Polly retired from First Tennessee Bank after 30 years of service. She spent her retirement years serving as a teacher for the Parents Day Out program at Union Baptist Church and also enjoyed working for Purple Plum Estate Sales, when not at work she loved spending time with her Terry Point Campground family. Preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Helen Hodson; brother Dennis Hodson. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 45 years David "Smutt" Smith; children; Brian D. Smith (Allison) and Mark Smith; grandchildren Jaci, Jase, Tanner, JazzLee, Reagan, Natalie, Brooklyn; siblings David Hodson (Brenda), Peggy Lahman (Jim), Bobby Hodson (Sharon); brothers-in-law Ronald Smith and Jimmy Smith (Becky); sister-in-law Beverly Hodson; several cousins, nieces and nephews; special friends Dot Beeler, Judy and Becca Minor. The family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 5:00-7:00 PM, Monday, April 15, 2019, with the funeral to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Steve Mouzon and Rev. Sean Watson officiating. Family and friends will gather at 1:45 PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, for a 2:00 PM committal service at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery-John Sevier. Condolences for the family may be expressed at ww.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
