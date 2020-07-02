1/1
Pauline Lyle
Pauline Lyle

Loudon - Pauline Collins Lyle "Polly" - age 87 of Loudon passed Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020, at the Parkwest Medical Center. Polly was an answer to a prayer many years ago as her husband asked God to send him someone to share his life with. Soon after the two met they were married. She was the Angel he was looking for. Polly was a member of the Loudon United Methodist Church. She was a loving and caring mother to her three children while she worked alongside her husband in their businesses.

Polly is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Audie and Florence (Stooksbury) Collins; son, Steve Lyle; grandson, Rhett Lyle; brothers, Ed Collins, Everett Collins, R.A. Collins and Larry Collins. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 67 years, Doug Lyle; son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Tammy Lyle; daughter, Helen Lyle-Joiner; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Kirkland and Sally Collins; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service to honor and celebrate Polly will be held 3 PM Sunday, July 5th in the New Steekee Cemetery with Rev. Chad Oody officiating. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Contributions in memory of Polly Lyle may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607. Friends may visit the funeral home Friday 1-5 PM or Sunday 10 AM -2 PM to sign the guestbook for the family. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
