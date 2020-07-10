Pauline Mildred King
Seymour - Pauline Mildred King, Age 88 of Seymour, TN passed away at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center on July 9, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Pauline was a lifelong member of Valley Grove Baptist Church of Seymour, a member of Eastern Star Chilhowee #450 for many years. Pauline enjoyed being outside working in her flower gardens, she loved her Valley Grove Church family, and she enjoyed canning season with her two sons.
Pauline had waiting for her with open arms on the other side of Eternity her husband of 54 years Glenn C. King; Parents, Willie "Pop" Evans and Mamie "Grannie" Evans; brother, Buster Evans; sister, Bonnie Shults.
She leaves behind to carry on her loving legacy two sons; Robert 'R.L."(Madonna) King, Darrell G.(Jean) King; sisters, Barbara Morgan, Patsy Merriman; grandchildren, Chad, Angie, Tessa, Brent, Dara, Cortney, Christopher; thirteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces nephews, cousins and friends.
Pauline's family will receive friends on Sunday July 12, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville TN 37920, with a funeral service to follow at 7:00PM. Family and friends will gather once more on Monday July 13, 2020 at 11:00AM for graveside services at Berry Highland South Cemetery, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville TN 37920. Services will be officiated by Chad Rhittenhouse. in lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in the memory of Glenn and Pauline King to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 241 or 911, Seymour TN, 37865. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
