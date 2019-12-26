Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Nichols

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Nichols Obituary
Pauline Nichols

Clinton - Pauline (Polly) Andrews Nichols, age 89, passed away peacefully at Norris Health and Rehabilitation Monday evening, December 23, 2019.

Polly was employed by AT&T in Cincinnati, Ohio, after graduation from Lake City High School. She also worked for AT&T in Nashville and Oak Ridge until they changed over to South Central Bell. In her career she was a telephone operator for TVA and Union Carbide after which she retired from Martin Marietta as a Service Order Supervisor. She loved her home and family and enjoyed cooking and baking. She was an avid bowler where she traveled to many places with the Women's International Bowling Conferences. When her health started to decline she had to give up bowling which she always missed. She and Bill would have celebrated their 67th anniversary December 27, 2019.

She was born to Henry B. and Marie Byrd Andrews, both of whom preceded her in death. Also preceding her were son, William A. (Nick) Nichols, Jr.; brothers, Joe Carl Andrews and Virgil Lee Andrews. Also several nephews and a niece preceded her.

She is survived by her husband, William A. (Bill) Nichols; daughter, Gaye Denise (Gerry) Landy of Nashville, TN; sister, Wanda (Honey Faye) Yates of Cleveland, TN; brother, Bobby Frank (Nancy) Andrews of Rocky Top, TN, several nieces and nephews and other family members.

Pallbearers will be Paul Harrison, Mike Stair, Richard McIntosh, Steve Cox, Mike Cox and Ronnie Norton. Honorary Pallbearer, Eddie Stair.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 6-8 PM, Friday, December 27, 2019 with funeral service to follow with Rev. Jimmy Davidson officiating. Entombment will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the Mausoleum at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens at 1 PM.

The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that donations be made to , P.O. Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38101-2132.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -