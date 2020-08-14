1/1
Pauline O'Dell
1924 - 2020
Pauline O'Dell

Knoxville - Pauline Jarboe O'Dell of Knoxville peacefully passed away in her sleep on August 13, 2020 at her home with her daughter by her side. She was born in Loyall, KY on September 23, 1924. After starting her family, Pauline became the Senior Bookkeeper at the U.T. Student Center Administration office and retired after 25 years. She loved her Tennessee Vols and was a VFL. She also loved and watched the Atlanta Braves.

Pauline was a strong willed, compassionate loving mother and wife. She loved her flowers, roses, nature and animals. Her neighbors and friends over the years were so precious to her.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Harlan O'Dell; parents, Grant Jarboe and Josie White Jarboe of Williamsburg, KY; brother, Milton Jarboe and sister, Doris Jarboe Beasley.

Pauline is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol O'Dell Tapp and Dean Tapp of Atlanta and Vero Beach, FL.

Family and friends will meet Tuesday at 10:45 am at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 am graveside service with Rev. John Green of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church officiating.

Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
Memories & Condolences
August 14, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
