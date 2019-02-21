Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
For more information about
Pauline Hughes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Opal Hughes

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Pauline Opal Hughes Obituary
Pauline Opal Hughes

Knoxville, TN

Pauline Opal Hughes, age 87 of Knoxville, passed away on February 13, 2019. She was the owner and manager of Green Valley Truck Stop. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by her husbands, Homer Hughes and Eugene Taylor King; sister, Donna King Tallman. Survived by her two sons, Mark and Jeff King, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She lived through her grandkids. Visitation will be held Thursday at Weaver Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Family and friends will meet Friday at 12:45 pm at Fairview Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Heiskell, TN for a 1:00 pm interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.