Pauline Opal Hughes
Knoxville, TN
Pauline Opal Hughes, age 87 of Knoxville, passed away on February 13, 2019. She was the owner and manager of Green Valley Truck Stop. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by her husbands, Homer Hughes and Eugene Taylor King; sister, Donna King Tallman. Survived by her two sons, Mark and Jeff King, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She lived through her grandkids. Visitation will be held Thursday at Weaver Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Family and friends will meet Friday at 12:45 pm at Fairview Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Heiskell, TN for a 1:00 pm interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019