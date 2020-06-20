Pauline Patterson
Pauline Patterson

Blaine - Pauline C. Patterson, 75, of Blaine passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2020.

She was preceded in death her parents, Thea and Laura Bell (Harbin) Cameron; step-sons, Johnny Randy and Nelson Shane; and step-daughter, Kimberly Jane Willard; brothers, J.P. Cameron and Thea Cameron, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, John Patterson; step-daughters, Sylvia Julia (Marcus) Long and Cindy Brown; brothers, Ellis (Barbara) Cameron, James and the late Joyce Cameron; 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson; several nieces and nephews; and special friends Joann & Richard Moyes.

Family will receive friends on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge with a funeral service at 8:00pm. Friends and family will meet at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 10am and proceed to Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. J.W. Taylor and Rev. Marcus Long officiating.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home
JUN
22
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral
10:00 AM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home
JUN
23
Graveside service
Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery
