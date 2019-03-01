|
|
Pauline "Polly" Chandler
Morristown, TN
Pauline "Polly" Chandler, age 90, born January 21, 1929, of Morristown, formerly of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Debbie Chandler; and one brother. She is survived by her cousins, Emily (Jeremy) Fugate and their family, Ashley (Brian) Hause and Hunter and Hallie, Pete (Evelyn) Mcafee and their family, and David (Teresa) Davies and their son, Aaron; and special friend, Ronnie Brock. Special thanks to Becky (Jimmy) Smith and their children, Gracie and Nicole and their staff for their loving care for over ten years, and to Avalon Hospice. Family and friends will meet at 2 p.m. Friday, March 1st at Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery in Rutledge for graveside services with Rev. Kelly Reed officiating. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019