Pauline Russell
Loudon - Pauline Lane Russell, age 94 passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 surrounded by family members. Pauline was born the 5th of 10 children to Isaac Andrew and Virgie Virginia (Miller) Lane in White Pine, Tennessee. Pauline was a Christian lady who had a strong love for her Lord. She was a longtime member of Bethel UMC and enjoyed worshipping there with her family and neighbors. She and her siblings grew up during a difficult time in our history and she learned hard work and was "tough as nails". If you were hers, she was your # 1 fan. Her family came first after the Lord. In her younger life she worked as a mender in the Bacon Hosiery Mill and enjoyed gardening and canning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Russell; sisters and spouses, Edna Lane, Elizabeth Millsaps, Janie and Clarence Millsaps and Bea and Malcolm Grizzle; brothers and wives, Roy and Lucille Lane, George and Athalea Lane, Ralph and Mildred Lane and James R. and Frances, Lane; brother in-law, Lloyd Jones and son in-law, Ronnie Wicker. She is survived by her 6 children and spouses, Bobby and Lynn Russell, Loudon, Jerry Russell, Tim Russell, both of Philadelphia, Danny and Melissa Russell, Knoxville, Sue Wicker, Vonore and Ann and Clifford Sharp, Loudon; 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Jones, brother in-law and wife, Allen and Josie Russell and numerous nieces and nephews. Services honoring and remembering Pauline Russell will be held 3:00 PM graveside Friday, Oct. 30th in Davis Cemetery, Loudon. Her nephews, Rev. Richard Lane and Rev. Ronnie Lane will officiate. The family will receive friends 12:30 - 2:30 PM Friday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com