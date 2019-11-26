|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Pearl Marie Slaton Glenn
December 3, 1919 - October 8, 2016
Special to so many and one of a kind. You are sorely missed everyday by your family and friends. Happy 100th birthday to our precious Mother who is spending this special birthday in heaven with Jesus! We love you and miss you Mom but we are so blessed to know that you are spending this birthday in heaven with so many of our family members.
Happy 100th Birthday!
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5, 2019