Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Glenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Marie Slaton Glenn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl Marie Slaton Glenn In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Pearl Marie Slaton Glenn

December 3, 1919 - October 8, 2016

Special to so many and one of a kind. You are sorely missed everyday by your family and friends. Happy 100th birthday to our precious Mother who is spending this special birthday in heaven with Jesus! We love you and miss you Mom but we are so blessed to know that you are spending this birthday in heaven with so many of our family members.

Happy 100th Birthday!
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -