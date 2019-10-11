|
|
Pearly Hofferbert
Crossville - Hofferbert, Pearly Gustava "Tavia" 90 of Crossville, TN formerly Knoxville, TN went Home Friday, October 4, 2019. She was a long time member of West Hills Presbyterian Church. Tavia was preceded in death by husband, Louis Hofferbert. She is survived by her children; son, Richard (Sue) Eastham; daughter, Linda (Sam Claiborne) Reed; granddaughter, Jill (Jed) Delk; great grandson, Ethan Delk; great granddaughter, Emerson Delk; special to her heart and daughter by love, Betsy Janney. Graveside service will take place Sunday, October 13th at 3:00pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery meeting at the graveside at 2:45pm. Pastor John McKenzie officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019