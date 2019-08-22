|
|
Peggy Ann Fain
Knoxville - Peggy A. Fain, 71, passed away August 17, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional surrounded by her family. She graduated East High School, Class of 1967. Peggy worked at Appalachian Insurance for many years and later with Knox County Schools at Vine Middle Magnet. She was a member of Peace and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by her father, Clarence Fain; brother, Gregory Gillis and nephews, Nicholaus Gillis and Dametrius Thomas.
Left to cherish her memory are two children, Alisha and Seven Fain; granddaughter, Megan Lomax; great grandsons, Jabriel, Rashad and Zavion; loving mother, Minnie Thomas; sisters, Frenchie Gillis, Jaye P. (Jeff) Gray, Evette G. (Willie) Baker and Shelly Thomas; brothers, John Gillis, Charles Gillis III (Quintel), H. Douglas (Gladys) Scruggs and Dewayne "Chico" Thomas (Shenaiah); a host of other family and friends too numerous to name.
Friday, August 23, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Homegoing Celebration to follow at Peace and Goodwill M.B. Church, 1723 Washington Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Reverend John B. Jordan officiating. Interment will immediately follow at New Gray Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019