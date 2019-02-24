|
Peggy Ann Turner
Lenoir City, TN
Peggy Ann Turner, 68, of Lenoir City, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Sunday February 10th, 2019. Peggy was born on January 17th, 1951 in Memphis TN. She graduated from Lenoir City High School in 1969 and received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1974. Peggy was an artist beyond compare whose creativity and talent were boundless. Her tremendous talent led her through an award-winning career as a graphic designer and creative director spanning the 1970's and 1980's. In 1989, Peggy returned to the University of TN earning a Master of Fine Arts, summa cum laude, in 1992. Newly degreed, she embarked on a teaching career in the visual arts. She retired from teaching in 2007.
Peggy will always be remembered as warm, caring, vivacious and fun loving. She is now free from the shadow world of dementia that trapped and tormented her for so long. We, her family and friends, will forever miss her, never forget her and always love her.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, James Patrick "Buck" Turner and Margaret Helen Brastock "Peggy" Turner. She is survived by her sister Lynn D. Turner and husband Ron Stephens of Maryville, TN, sister Sherri L. Turner-Herrmann and husband Nicholas Herrmann of San Marcos, TX, and niece Amelia Laurens Buffalo Castellanos and husband Jonathon Castellanos of Glendale, CA.
A memorial service will be held in honor of Peggy on March 2nd, 2019 at 1pm at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 1028 Boyd's Creek Hwy. Seymour, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial
donations can be made to either the William "Bill" Kennedy Graphic Design Scholarship Fund within the University of Tennessee's Department of Art or The Association for Frontotemporal Lobe Degeneration. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is serving the Turner Family.
www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019