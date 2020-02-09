Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Benton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Benton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Benton Obituary
Peggy Benton

Knoxville - Peggy M. Benton 80 of Knoxville passed away Saturday February 8, 2020. She was a member of Stock Creek Baptist Church. Peggy was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired from T.V.A after several years. Preceded in death by mother, Catherine Chudley; husband, Richard Benton; son, Brent Benton. Peggy is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Brady (Robin) Benton; 3 grandchildren, Chaise (Kelly) Benton, Brittany Benton and Kealie Benton; 4 great-grandchildren, Brenton, Cole, Taylor and Grey; brother, Burl Chudley; sisters, Shirley Murrel and JoAnn Pyle; several nieces and nephews also survive. Family and friends will meet Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. February 12, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -