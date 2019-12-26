|
Peggy Bess Cantrell
Knoxville - Peggy Bess Cantrell, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on November 15, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital, Knoxville, Tennessee, surrounded by family and friends. Peggy was born October 5, 1938 in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the daughter of Henry Roby Cantrell and Bessie Mae (Keck) Cantrell.
Peggy loved bird watching, hiking, kayaking, camping, Tai Chi, Yoga, swimming, and spending time at the ocean. She loved planting herbs and tending her house plants. She loved traveling and meeting new people.
Peggy was employed in the Social Work field throughout her life. She was active in progressive social movements, especially the civil rights movement, the antiwar movement, women's rights and the LGBT movement.
A "Celebration of Peggy Cantrell's Life" will be held at 12:00 pm noon on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at One Spirit Community of Thought Center, Jubilee Arts Center, 1538 Laurel Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37916. Mortuary services provided by East Tennessee Mortuary Svc.
Peggy's family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Island Park Home staff, the Fort Sanders Regional Hospital staff, One Spirit Community of Thought Center, and the many loving and supportive friends that assisted her during her life and most recently during her illness.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019