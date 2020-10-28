Peggy Bryant
Knoxville - Peggy Tipton Bryant, 84, left this world on October 25, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Bryant; son, James E. Bryant, Jr.; daughter, Carolyn Bryant Wilson; and a grandson, Steven Marcum.
Peggy leaves behind a daughter, Barbara Bryant Marcum; a son, Jeffery Allen Bryant; grandchildren, Shauna Bowman, Keeton, Jim, Holly, and Andrew Bryant; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family will meet at 11:00am on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Buffalo Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com
