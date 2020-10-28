1/
Peggy Bryant
Knoxville - Peggy Tipton Bryant, 84, left this world on October 25, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Bryant; son, James E. Bryant, Jr.; daughter, Carolyn Bryant Wilson; and a grandson, Steven Marcum.

Peggy leaves behind a daughter, Barbara Bryant Marcum; a son, Jeffery Allen Bryant; grandchildren, Shauna Bowman, Keeton, Jim, Holly, and Andrew Bryant; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family will meet at 11:00am on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Buffalo Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Buffalo Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
