Peggy Bryson Cook
Kingston, TN
Peggy Bryson Cook, age 92, of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Monday, February 25, 2019, at her home. Peggy was born February 18, 1927 in Fayetteville, Tennessee to John H. Bryson and Annie Laurie Bryson. She graduated from Sullins College and also attended the University of Tennessee. Peggy was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church, and regularly volunteered at the church's Clothing Closet. She loved to visit with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed hearing all about their lives. She also loved to be with her friends and enjoyed bridge, reading, and exercising on "her" treadmill at a local gym. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was preceded in death by her parents John H. Bryson and Annie Laurie Bryson of Harriman, Tennessee and her sister, Dorothy Sebastian. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Charles Stanley Cook, children John Charles Cook, James Stanley Cook, Nancy Cook White, Martha Cook King, Thomas Edwin Cook, her sister Virginia Blanchard, and she had 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Peggy devoted her life to her family and through her constant love, guidance, and example, she showed all of us how a full life could be lived. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 1 from 5 to 7 pm at Kingston United Methodist church, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 7pm officiated by Rev. Todd Chancey and Rev. Sue Lynn Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Kingston United Methodist Church for its local missions work. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019