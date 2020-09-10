Peggy Collins
Rutledge - Peggy Jane Collins, born February 13, 1946, gained her heavenly wings on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Rutledge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Howard Collins; daughter, Melissa Dawn Collins; grandchild, Dennis Tyrone McKinney, Jr.; parents, Eugene & Grace Kyle; grandparents, Luke & Maggie Dotson and Mack & Lucy Kyle; brother, Stanley Kyle; brother-in-law, Joe Johnson and loving in-laws.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Rev. Dennis) McKinney, Pam (Tony, Sr.) Malone; son, Scott (Rhonda) Collins; grandchildren, Tyrell (Caitlin) McKinney, Isaiah (Emilie) McKinney, Tony Malone, Jr., Stephanie (Troy) Bragg, Kayla (Shawn) Sandifer, and Kesha Collins; great-grandchildren, Jaiden Bragg, Michael Scott Cole and Sophia McKinney; brothers, Hugh (Pat) Kyle, Paul (Pam) Kyle, and Anthony (Tracy) Kyle; sister, Bobbie Jean Johnson; several nieces and nephews; and loving in-laws.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 12:00 - 1:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm. After the funeral, the family will proceed to Dailey-Eaton-Tate Cemetery for interment.
For the safety of Peggy's family and yours, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
The family wishes to give special thanks to her caregivers and all the employees at Pigeon Forge Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care given to Peggy.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com
