Peggy Emge
Powell - Peggy Emge, age 81, of Powell TN, passed from this world on Sunday, December 15, 2019, into the arms of her loving Savior. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and sister. She was a member of Fair Havens Baptist Church. Peggy is preceded in death by her father William J. Erwin; mother Eva (Morgan) Erwin; brothers Jack, Leon, and Robert Erwin; and sister Pat LaRue. She is survived by her husband David Emge; sons Jeffrey, Scott, and Chris; sisters Helen Craft and Emily Brewer; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be at Fair Havens Baptist Church December 27, 2019 at 2:00pm. Arrangements by Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019