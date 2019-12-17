Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Emge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Emge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Emge Obituary
Peggy Emge

Powell - Peggy Emge, age 81, of Powell TN, passed from this world on Sunday, December 15, 2019, into the arms of her loving Savior. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and sister. She was a member of Fair Havens Baptist Church. Peggy is preceded in death by her father William J. Erwin; mother Eva (Morgan) Erwin; brothers Jack, Leon, and Robert Erwin; and sister Pat LaRue. She is survived by her husband David Emge; sons Jeffrey, Scott, and Chris; sisters Helen Craft and Emily Brewer; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be at Fair Havens Baptist Church December 27, 2019 at 2:00pm. Arrangements by Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -