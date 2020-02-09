|
|
Peggy Goodson Ware
Knoxville - Peggy Goodson Ware, age 71, died peacefully with her family and friends by her side, Feb. 6, 2020 at University of Tennessee Hospital after a brief illness with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Barbara Shackleford, brother Doug Shackleford, and stepdaughter Sherry Stephens. She is survived by her beloved husband Dr. Robert Edwin Ware and her children: Ross Goodson, partner Michelle, Elizabeth Goodson, partner Nate, Aelise Reece (Stephen) and their sons, Warren, Goodson and Bennett, Stephen Goodson (Sydney) and their son Jon Moffitt, stepson Todd Ware, step-granddaughter Caroline Stephens, and nephew Scott Shackleford.
Peggy grew up in Atlanta and came to Knoxville to attend the University of Tennessee as a Fine Arts major. As a college student she toured around the world which spurred her love of travel and led her to a 30 year career as a travel agent, during which she often led group tours, including trips to Hawaii and New York with the Lady Vols.
Peggy was a beautiful woman who loved being surrounded by her family and friends. She was a fun loving, full of life, magnetic person that lived a life that was colorful, exciting, unpredictable and filled with laughter. She was passionate about all animals and was a lifelong collector of antiques. She was an avid gardener and created many beautiful landscapes at her homes. She enjoyed reading and was a loyal member of a book club for 12 years which included as much good food and champagne as books. She loved her trips to their home at Seagrove Beach, Florida with her family and her friends.
Her family, her grandchildren and her wide circle of friends will feel her loss very deeply and will miss her forever.
Visitation will be held from 5-7pm, Wednesday, Feb. 12th at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Burial will be at 1pm, Thursday, Feb. 13th at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Those attending will meet at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel at 12:45pm.
A Memorial service with be held at 2:30pm, Thursday, Feb. 13th at St. John's Cathedral, 413 W. Cumberland Ave., Knoxville, and there will be a celebration of life to follow at Meadhaven, 3217 Cox Rd., Louisville, TN
Donations may be made to Young Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division St., Knoxville, TN 37919 or St John's Cathedral.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020