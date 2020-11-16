Peggy Haase
Halls - Peggy Ann Hale Haase, age 56, of Halls passed away to her eternal home in Heaven on Wednesday November, 11 2020. She was of the Baptist Faith and was saved on May 21, 1972- Baptized on June 25, 1972 at Washington Pike Baptist Church. She was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her mother Doris May Hale and Grandparents Orville and Maudie Hale, John and Nora May. She is survived by her husband of 38 years Charles Haase; Daughters, Shana Smith (Chris), and Ariana Hickman (Bradley), and 4 grandchildren; Sister Donna Mynatt (Steve); Brothers Ronald Hale (Lisa), Johnny Hale (Juanita), Jimmy Hale (Sherry); Stepbrother, John Williams; Father, Donald (DC), and Stepmother Helen Hale, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:45PM for a 3:00PM Graveside Service Officiated by Johnny Edwards. Pallbearers will be Bradley Hickman, Bo Choate, Johnny, Devin, Noah, Conner, and Matthew Hale. The family is requiring the usage of masks at the service. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
.