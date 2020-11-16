1/1
Peggy Haase
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Haase

Halls - Peggy Ann Hale Haase, age 56, of Halls passed away to her eternal home in Heaven on Wednesday November, 11 2020. She was of the Baptist Faith and was saved on May 21, 1972- Baptized on June 25, 1972 at Washington Pike Baptist Church. She was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her mother Doris May Hale and Grandparents Orville and Maudie Hale, John and Nora May. She is survived by her husband of 38 years Charles Haase; Daughters, Shana Smith (Chris), and Ariana Hickman (Bradley), and 4 grandchildren; Sister Donna Mynatt (Steve); Brothers Ronald Hale (Lisa), Johnny Hale (Juanita), Jimmy Hale (Sherry); Stepbrother, John Williams; Father, Donald (DC), and Stepmother Helen Hale, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:45PM for a 3:00PM Graveside Service Officiated by Johnny Edwards. Pallbearers will be Bradley Hickman, Bo Choate, Johnny, Devin, Noah, Conner, and Matthew Hale. The family is requiring the usage of masks at the service. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved