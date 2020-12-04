Peggy Harb
Knoxville - Peggy Jo Harb, age 79, of Knoxville, Tennessee, went to meet her Savior and join her husband in Heaven on December 4, 2020. She will always be remembered for her cooking skills and her love of her four-legged companions. Peggy attended Valley Grove Baptist Church for many years.
Peggy was preceded in death by her devoted husband, George J. Harb; as well as her parents, Ed and Lova Wilson and brother, Rudy Wilson. She is survived by her children, Angelia M. Justice and husband JJ, Greg Harb and wife Lia; grandchildren, Erica Caldwell, Natalie Lyons, Cassidy Rose Harb, Alex Harb, Nathan Harb; sister, Judy Clayton; special pets, Rio and Nugget; and other extended family and friends.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Berry Highland South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Peggy's memory to Young Williams Animal Center https://www.young-williams.org/donations/
or 3201 Division St., Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com
.