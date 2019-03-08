Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
For more information about
Peggy Braswell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
2404 Kirby Rd.
Memphis, TN
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
2404 Kirby Rd.,
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Braswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Henley Braswell


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peggy Henley Braswell Obituary
Peggy Henley Braswell

07/16/1934-03/04/2019

Peggy Braswell was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Peggy passed away on Monday, March 4th, 2019. She was born on July 16, 1934 in Sweetwater, TN and lived a full life in her 84 years. Her parents, Edna Davis and Marshall Henley, were also from the Sweetwater area. Peggy graduated from Sweetwater H.S. and went on to Auburn University where she met her husband D.R. "Bras" Braswell of Decatur, AL. They were married for 48 years before her husband passed away in 2003. They were active members of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Memphis, TN.

Peggy is survived by two sons; Mark Braswell (Holly) of Collierville, TN and their children Amy, John Mark (Chelsea) and Luke. Scott Braswell (Shari) of Oakland, TN and their child Michael. Peggy leaves behind one great-grandson, Battle Braswell. Her grandchildren called her "Mimies" and she was a very devoted grandmother. Mimies always wanted to know what was going on in each of their lives even up to the very end. She especially loved telling everyone about her one-year old great-grandson. Her grandchildren have very fond memories of their Mimies and Gran-Gran making every Christmas Eve special by cooking delicious meals and having a Christmas tree half covered by presents.

Funeral services will be held on March 8th, 2019 with visitation at 3pm and service at 4pm at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2404 Kirby Rd., Memphis, TN, 38119. Peggy will be laid to rest with her husband at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis, TN at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home
Download Now