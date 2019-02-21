|
|
Peggy Jean Ramsey
Knoxville, TN
Peggy Jean Ramsey, age 70, of Knoxville passed away at her home Sunday, February 18, 2019. She was of the Baptist Faith. She is preceded in death by her grandmother Maggie Fox
mother Lorina Jenkins.
Survivors include her father Clyde Jenkins, husband of 33 years Michael Ramsey, Sr., granddaughters Jessica Corbin, Destiny Claiborne, and Daysha Sumner, grandsons Christopher Corbin and Jason Sumner, daughters Mary Corbin and Angie Brock, step-sons Raymon Ramsey and Michael Ramsey, Jr., brother Bud Jenkins, great grandchildren Parker, Peyton, Brooklyn, Alannah, Abel and Domino.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 12-2pm in the Chapel of Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37919 with a Funeral Service to follow. Interment will be at 3pm in the Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit www.berryhighlandmemorial.com to leave the condolences.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019