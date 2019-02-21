Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
For more information about
Peggy Ramsey
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Peggy Jean Ramsey


1948 - 2019
Peggy Jean Ramsey Obituary
Peggy Jean Ramsey

Knoxville, TN

Peggy Jean Ramsey, age 70, of Knoxville passed away at her home Sunday, February 18, 2019. She was of the Baptist Faith. She is preceded in death by her grandmother Maggie Fox

mother Lorina Jenkins.

Survivors include her father Clyde Jenkins, husband of 33 years Michael Ramsey, Sr., granddaughters Jessica Corbin, Destiny Claiborne, and Daysha Sumner, grandsons Christopher Corbin and Jason Sumner, daughters Mary Corbin and Angie Brock, step-sons Raymon Ramsey and Michael Ramsey, Jr., brother Bud Jenkins, great grandchildren Parker, Peyton, Brooklyn, Alannah, Abel and Domino.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 12-2pm in the Chapel of Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37919 with a Funeral Service to follow. Interment will be at 3pm in the Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit www.berryhighlandmemorial.com to leave the condolences.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019
