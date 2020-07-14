Peggy Jo Wise Reed
Knoxville - Peggy Jo Wise Reed, age 84, of Knoxville passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, after a very brief hospital stay. Peggy left this world to join her husband of 65 years, Glen Roy Reed, 18 years and one day after his passing on July 11, 2002.
She also was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Webster Wise and Martha Chance Wise Haynes; her brothers and sisters, Edna Wise Lade, Estel Wise, Ralph Wise, D.W. Wise Jr., and Betty Wise Day.
Peggy is survived by her children and their spouses, Ginger and Chris Bolcar; Daniel and Sherree Reed; David and Wanda Reed; Timothy Reed; and Todd and Amy Reed; grandchildren, Douglas Reed, Kristen Bolcar, Joseph Reed, Daniel Reed II, Ryan Bolcar, Matthew Reed, Joshua Reed, and Joanna Reed; several great-grandchildren; brother, Michael Wise; sister, Margaret Wright. Special acknowledgements to Lula Reed and Wilma Newcomb.
Peggy was a long-time member of Bethel United Methodist Church as well as the Eastern Star of Bearden, Chapter 437.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, July 17 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Taylor officiating. Interment will be 1:00 pm, July 18 at Highland Memorial Cemetery.
