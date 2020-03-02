|
Peggy Layman
Knoxville - Peggy Lee Layman, age 73, of Knoxville, TN, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was a retired Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA).
Peggy is survived by her husband of 31 years, Chuck Layman; daughter, Lori King of Tampa, Florida; stepsons, Jody Layman and wife, Tina of Rutledge, TN, and Chris Layman and wife, Lea of Sevierville, TN; grandsons, Devin King of Norfolk, Virginia, David King of Tampa, Florida, and Mason Layman of Rutledge, TN; granddaughters, Hannah Bryant and husband, Taylor of Jefferson City, TN, and Natalie Layman of Ashville, NC; great grandchildren, Riley and Baily Bryant; sisters, Connie Bailey of Lakeland, Florida, and Diana Blum and husband, Ken of Denver, Colorado; nieces, Jenny Goodrich, and Kentia Blevins and nephews, A. J. Bailey, and Jon Bailey.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of the Good Samaritan, 425 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN 37923, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 3:00p.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Church of The Good Samaritan memorial fund.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020