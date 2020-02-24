|
|
Peggy Lee
Strawberry Plains - Peggy Jane Lee - age 78 of Strawberry Plains passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Member of Thorngrove Baptist Church. Preceded by parents, L.D. and Bessie Underwood. Survived by husband of 56 years, Johnny Lee; son, Danny Lee and wife Debbie; daughter, Donna Koerner and husband Tom; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 4:30-7:00 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Thorngrove Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Joey Marshall, Dr. Ted Padgett, and Rev. Randy Troutman officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:15 AM Wednesday at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Beech Springs Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thorngrove Baptist Church Building Fund, 10200 Thorngrove Pike, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020