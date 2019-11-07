|
|
Peggy Louise Hickman
Strawberry Plains - Peggy Louise Hickman-age 79 of Strawberry Plains, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Margie Walker; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Herman Hickman; daughter, Tammy Stiles; her little dog, Tiara; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10th, 2019, from 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will go in procession to Eastview Memorial Gardens for a graveside service following the visitation. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019