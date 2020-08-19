1/
Peggy Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Martin

Clinton - Peggy Martin, age 83 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center. Throughout her life Peggy enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and needle point. She was born February 17, 1937 in Harriman, Tennessee to the late John & Leora May Hicks. In addition to her parents Peggy is also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Martin; son, Terry VanHuss; brothers, Edward, Ray, Tommy, Paul, and Gary Hicks.

She is survived by:

Sons, David VanHuss & wife Elena of FL, Tom VanHuss & wife Kathy of KY, Mike Martin & wife Doris of TN, & Ron Martin & wife Kara of FL; daughters, Teresa Helveston & husband Larry & Tina Hodges & husband Donny of FL; brothers, John Hicks & wife Paula of NM, & Jim Hicks & wife Wendy of VA; sisters, Jeanne Rowe of VA, Billie Finley & husband Jim of NC, Linda Reynold of TN; grandsons, Mark, Jeffrey, Chris, Dustin, Sean, Ryan, & Bryan; granddaughters, Jessica Rose, Melissa, Kelly, Jessica Cheyenne, Michelle, Amy, & Lindsey; 23 great grandchildren; special friend, Irene VanHuss; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 pm, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Doug Johnson and Douglas Shelton officiating. Peggy's graveside will be private at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved