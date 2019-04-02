|
|
Peggy McNabb Thompson
Lenoir City, TN
Peggy McNabb Thompson - age 70 of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday
afternoon, March 31, 2019. She was a member of Vaughn's Chapel Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by her husband, Danny Thompson; daughter, Missy Thompson; parents, Beryl McNabb and Nora McNabb Bushnell; step-father, Walt Bushnell; sisters: Betty Royal, Donnita McNabb Hawkins, Janice Henry, and Jo Ann Russell; brothers, Fred McNabb, Sidney McNabb and Billy McNabb; sister-in-law, Ethel McNabb; niece, Gidgette McNabb; great-nieces, Wanda and Amanda Lane.
Peggy is survived by her sons, Clay (Gaylene) Thompson and Robby Thompson; grandchildren, Josh Thompson, Hannah Belcher and Shelby Thompson; siblings: Beryl "Bud" McNabb, George (Lillie) McNabb, Roger "Blue"(Donna) McNabb;
sisters-in-law, Jean Ann Engle, Sharon McNabb and Sarah McNabb; brother-in-law, Dean Russell; best friend, Judy along with many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3rd at Click Funeral Home 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City with funeral services to follow at 7 p.m. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Thursday morning and proceed to Dogwood Cemetery for 11 a.m. for graveside services. Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019