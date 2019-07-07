|
Peggy Rountree Chesney
Dandridge - Peggy Rountree Chesney, aged 90, of Dandridge, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on July 4, 2019.
Peggy was born on August 3, 1928 in Newport News, Virginia, where she was raised in the First Congregational Christian Church. Later she was a member of the First Congregational Christian Church in Knoxville and more recently the First United Methodist Church in Dandridge. Peggy was active in many church activities including Joyful Hearts, United Methodist Women, and the homebound meals program. She was a past member of the Dandridge Garden Club. Peggy worked at Channel 2 TV on the UT campus for years and then at Lakeshore Mental Health Institute together for over 20 years.
She had a strong faith and love for her family and country and lived a rich and abundant life with Kenneth, her beloved husband of 70 years. Peggy was a tremendous positive example for her children and others, touching many lives with her kindness and unconditional love. She has left us with the best gift of all --- a legacy of love, purpose, kindness to everyone, and a solid foundation for generations to come. She was a beautiful person who invested much of her time taking care of everyone she encountered. You could not fit any more love into that gorgeous soul of hers, and she shared her heart generously with everyone around her. Peggy was a lover of people and a true angel on earth.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Charles and Minnie Rountree, Sr.; her brothers, Charles Lee Rountree, Jr., and Franklin Cole Rountree, all of Newport News, VA; and by her daughter, Mary Angela Chesney.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Chesney, of the home; daughters Leigh Barnes (Curtis) and Kay Alexander (Ralph); son Michael Chesney (Karen); grandchildren Craig Alexander (Joni), Cory Alexander, Emily Justus, Leanne Chesney (Richard Parks); great-grandchildren Deacon Justus and Ella Parks; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Peggy's life will be at 11:30 am on Friday, July 12 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with a private family interment following at East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery, Gov. John Sevier Hwy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 8, 121 East Meeting St., Dandridge, TN 37725, New Hope Sunday School Class, and designated for the homebound Wednesday meals program. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 7 to July 10, 2019