Peggy Ruth (Vanosdale) Rowe
Peggy Ruth (Vanosdale) Rowe

Hardin Valley - Peggy Ruth (Vanosdale) Rowe, age 76, of Hardin Valley, passed away November 11, 2020. Peggy was a member of Grace Baptist Church for over 50 years. She retired from Ford Motor Credit Company with 30 years of service. Some of her many loves were U.T. Vols, Peyton Manning, Elvis Presley, camping, Pawley's Island, flowers, planning outings with family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Esther Vanosdale; brother-in-law, David Miller and previous husband, David R. Leath. Survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Dale Rowe; daughters, Cindy Leath Wilkerson of Knoxville, Karen Rowe of Abington, VA; sons, David (Jean) Rowe of Bluff City, TN, Chris Rowe and friend, Sharon Gabler and daughter, Ashley Gabler of Bluff City, TN; grandchildren, Tyler (Hannah) Wilkerson of Knoxville, Lindsey (Sterling) Bowery of New Market, TN, Gaylon Rowe of Magnolia, Delaware, Matthew Rowe of Bluff City, TN and Eliza Rowe of Bluff City, TN; great-grandchildren, Mason Bowery, Hartlee Wilkerson and Kensley Bowery; brothers, Drew (Sterling) Vanosdale of Chattanooga, Hoyt (Nancy) Vanosdale, Bobby (Ginger) Vanosdale, Gary (Cindy) Vanosdale; sister, Charlene Miller and numerous nieces, nephews and many special friends. A special thank you to the nurses and staff of U.T. Hospice. A special thank you also to her loving sister, Charlene Miller. Family will receive friends at Weaver's Chapel Saturday from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Family and friends will meet Sunday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a 2:00 pm interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
November 12, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
