|
|
Peggy "Nana" Self Dyer
Madisonville, TN
Peggy "Nana" Self Dyer, age 79, of Madisonville, passed away March 12, 2019. Peggy was a member of the Rocky Springs Baptist Church. She spent her career working in insurance where she made many lifelong friends. Peggy had a very
giving, loving heart and adored her family. She never met a stranger and genuinely loved engaging with people from all walks of life.
Preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Dyer, parents, William Lyle Self and Ruth Vincil Self and daughter-in-law, Kim Dyer. Survivors are son and daughter-in-law, Clifford "Buddy" Dyer II and wife, Whitney; son, Bill Dyer; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Ed Whitney; daughter, Pamela Dyer; grandchildren, Heather (Philip) Atkins, James (Rochelle) Whitney, Ryan (Crystal) Whitney, Will (Casey) Dyer, Charity Gray, Beth Dyer, Hilary (Gordon) Byars, Clifford Dyer III "Trey" and wife, Rebecca and Mason Dyer; thirteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Bruce Self (Belinda) and Mike Self (Marsha); many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15th at Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services and
interment. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to or Rocky Springs Baptist Church in Madisonville. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019