Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Dyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Self "Nana" Dyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peggy Self "Nana" Dyer Obituary
Peggy "Nana" Self Dyer

Madisonville, TN

Peggy "Nana" Self Dyer, age 79, of Madisonville, passed away March 12, 2019. Peggy was a member of the Rocky Springs Baptist Church. She spent her career working in insurance where she made many lifelong friends. Peggy had a very

giving, loving heart and adored her family. She never met a stranger and genuinely loved engaging with people from all walks of life.

Preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Dyer, parents, William Lyle Self and Ruth Vincil Self and daughter-in-law, Kim Dyer. Survivors are son and daughter-in-law, Clifford "Buddy" Dyer II and wife, Whitney; son, Bill Dyer; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Ed Whitney; daughter, Pamela Dyer; grandchildren, Heather (Philip) Atkins, James (Rochelle) Whitney, Ryan (Crystal) Whitney, Will (Casey) Dyer, Charity Gray, Beth Dyer, Hilary (Gordon) Byars, Clifford Dyer III "Trey" and wife, Rebecca and Mason Dyer; thirteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Bruce Self (Belinda) and Mike Self (Marsha); many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15th at Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services and

interment. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to or Rocky Springs Baptist Church in Madisonville. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now