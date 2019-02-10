|
|
Peggy Sue Dennison
Maynardville, TN
Peggy Sue (Bailey) Dennison-age 60 of Maynardville passed away Friday morning, February 8, 2019 at her home following a long illness. She was a member of The Church of God at Maynardville.
Survivors: husband, Bobby Ray Dennison; daughters, Mitzi Petty and husband, Chesney;
Trish Houston and Dora Davis; step-children, Jacob Shultz, Jessica Shultz, Jonathon Dennison and Beth De Leon Several grandchildren along with one great-grandchild. Sisters, Vickie Coram and Debbie Bailey. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019 with funeral services following at 6 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Eddie Muncey officiating. Interment 1 P.M. Monday, Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville. Pallbearers: Bradley Bailey, Brandon Dennison, Jonathon Dennison, Clarence Dennison, Mike Sands, Harvey Dennison. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019