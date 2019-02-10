Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Pleasant View Cemetery
Maynardville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Dennison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Sue Dennison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peggy Sue Dennison Obituary
Peggy Sue Dennison

Maynardville, TN

Peggy Sue (Bailey) Dennison-age 60 of Maynardville passed away Friday morning, February 8, 2019 at her home following a long illness. She was a member of The Church of God at Maynardville.

Survivors: husband, Bobby Ray Dennison; daughters, Mitzi Petty and husband, Chesney;

Trish Houston and Dora Davis; step-children, Jacob Shultz, Jessica Shultz, Jonathon Dennison and Beth De Leon Several grandchildren along with one great-grandchild. Sisters, Vickie Coram and Debbie Bailey. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019 with funeral services following at 6 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Eddie Muncey officiating. Interment 1 P.M. Monday, Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville. Pallbearers: Bradley Bailey, Brandon Dennison, Jonathon Dennison, Clarence Dennison, Mike Sands, Harvey Dennison. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.