Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Peggy Welker Baylor


1930 - 2019
Peggy Welker Baylor Obituary
Peggy Welker Baylor

Knoxville - Peggy Welker Baylor, born May 18, 1930 to Roosevelt Welker Sr. and Beulah Bean Welker; she departed this life, December 30, 2019 at her home.

Member of Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Kappa Delta P. La Honor Society in Education. Graduate of Knoxville College and attended graduate school at the University of Tennessee and East Tennessee State University.

Retired teacher from the Knoxville City School System.

Preceded in death by parents; husband, Joseph L. Baylor; brothers, Roosevelt Welker Jr. and John Welker; sisters, Margaret Welker Harris and JoAnn Welker Buchanan; nephew, William Macklin and two infant siblings.

Survivors, sister, Betty Welker (James) Steele; nieces, Teresa Macklin Rogers, Debra Avery, Veta Upton, Rachel (Travis) Thompson; nephews, Kevin Macklin, Gregory Macklin, Eric Macklin and Wayne Upton; special great niece, LaShea Love and children, LaJuan, Sequoia and Amea; several other great and nephews, Brandon, Kenned, Murshea, Rashay, Alicia, Lorne, Erica, Scottie, Keegan, Kemana, Jessica, Jushin, Shireena, Stashia, Evan and Olivia.

Family and friends will assemble at 2:45 p.m., Friday for a 3:00 p.m. graveside and interment service, Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa Hwy.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
