Penny Gayle Bandy of Lenoir City, went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2019, at 9:29 A.M. due to illness. She was born March 7, 1958 to Sarah Porter and Ira Rogers. She married her best friend and love Mike Bandy, on July 19, 1975.
She is preceded in death by her mother Sarah Porter, her father, Ira Rogers, and Kimberly Graves.
Penny loved caring for people and serving the community. Especially the senior community. Her famous words were "What can I do for you today?", and she meant it. She was most passionate about giving to the person in need. She truly had a servants heart. In 2019 she was recognized by the State of Tennessee for the John J. Duncan Sr. Senior Advocacy Professional Award. The people of Knox County and Mayor Glenn Jacobs publicly declared May 2, 2019 as Penny Bandy day. She had over 30 years in the senior care industry. She was a dynamic blend of fierce independence and unwavering compassion. Penny was a member of CMSA, Tennessee Social Workers, and PJ Parkinson's Support Group, CADES, the Board of Information and Referral Source, the Board of O'Conner, and the Senior Companion Board. She maintained involvement with the , ALZ TN, Knoxville Senior Center, and the Office on Aging. Living in East Tennessee for over 50 years, Penny adopted the dogwood flower as the emblem of her business, identifying with its representation of hope and life. She founded East Tennessee Personal Care on the foundation of hope and life. She set out in this lifetime to make a difference, and she succeeded. The Tennessee Senate recognized Penny on February 25, 2019, for serving with distinction for over 30 years in the senior care industry. Penny exemplified the spirit and allegiance to family and community that are characteristic of a true Tennesseean.
Penny is survived by her husband Mike Bandy; children, Jason Bandy age 42, and Eric Bandy age 37; grandchildren, Seth Bandy age 15, and Jace bandy age 11; and sister Virginia Rogers.
The celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals and the annual fundraiser, Power of the Purse. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street is serving the Bandy family. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 9, 2019