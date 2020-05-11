Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Interment
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Chesney Cemetery
Luttrell, TN
Penny Kay Obituary
Penny Kay

Cox - Penny Kay Cox - age 60 of Knoxville, passed away suddenly May 6, 2020.

She is preceded in death by parents, Bud and Angela Cox. Penny is survived by son, Tim Damewood; and daughter Brandy Akins; grandson, Ethan Akins; brother, Ricky Cox; nephew, Blake (Megan) Cox; niece, Brianna Roberts Mozingo; and two great nephews.

Friends and family will meet at 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Chesney Cemetery, Luttrell for a 3:00 p.m. interment with Reverend Mike Miller officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Penny Cox. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 11 to May 12, 2020
