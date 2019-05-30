|
|
Penny Sue Curry McClain
Lenoir City, TN
Penny Sue Curry McClain, age 59 of Lenoir City, entered eternal rest on May 29, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. Penny was a loving mother, devoted to her husband and sons. Preceded in death by her mother, Anna L. Oakley; brother, Donny Oakley; husband, James E. McClain; mother-in-law, Daisy G. McMahan. She is survived by her sons, James E. McClain II and Samuel E. McClain; daughter-in-law, Shawanah McClain; brothers, Joe Oakley and William C. Oakley; aunts, Susan Cross and Janis Wheeler; uncle, William King; other family members, Margaret Winkle, Cheryl Johnson and Grace Billingsley. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1st at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Nicholas Weston Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Martel Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 30, 2019