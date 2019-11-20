|
Percy Staats
Oak Ridge - Percy Anderson Staats - Long-time Oak Ridge Resident and Businessman, 98, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.
Born February 20, 1921, in Belleville, WV, he was the eldest of six children of Harry A. and Bernice I. Staats.
He grew up in Belleville and Parkersburg, WV, and graduated from Parkersburg High School at age 16. He attended Marietta College in Marietta, OH, where he met his future wife, Julia Bourmorck. He received a BS in Physics and Chemistry from Marietta College. He worked for the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge, TN. He married Julia in Marietta on August 23, 1944. They left Oak Ridge in 1946 for the University of Minnesota, where he earned a Master's Degree in Chemistry, and later worked in Merchantsville and Riverside, NJ. They returned to Oak Ridge in 1952. He worked at both Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Y-12 doing research on laser-based mass spectroscopy, fusion experiments, and production of Deuterium. He was awarded an honorary Doctorate Degree in Physics by Fisk University. He retired from ORNL in 1985, but never slowed down. In addition to his career at ORNL, he had several rental property businesses with long-time friends William (Bill) D. Harman Sr. and Milus Skidmore. He and Bill bought and ran a 70-acre farm in the Bull Run Community for 30 years, and bought and flew a Cessna until they were in their late 60s. He was a generous, giving person, almost to a fault, and spent little on himself. He continued to live independently and manage and run the rental businesses until his death. Percy was a Renaissance man and an extremely hard worker known for his "Percy-verence".
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Julia; sisters Ruth, Hazel, and Ruby and brothers Harold and William.
He is survived by son, Dr. Thomas E. Staats of Shreveport, LA.; daughters, Ruth Ann Mabry of Farragut, Nancy S. Dailey of Knoxville, and Terri S. Tipton of Ocoee, TN; sons-in-law, George A. Dailey and Darrell Tipton; grandchildren, Allyson Mabry Lall, Erin Mabry, Layne Mabry Hellman, Lauren Staats Strange, Kara Staats Diaz, Erica Tipton Archer and Andrea Tipton; step-grandchildren, Stacy Carter and Derek Henry; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and long term friend, Ruth Skidmore.
The family will receive friends from 10 am to noon on Saturday, November 23rd at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge, TN. There will be a Celebration of Life from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm at Calhouns on the River (Event Center), 100 Melton Lake Peninsula, Oak Ridge, TN. A graveside service will be at 10:30 am on Sunday, November 24th, at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park, 1501 Bethel Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN.
The family requests that any memorials be in the form of donations to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919; the Habitat for Humanity for Anderson County, 111 Randolph Rd, Oak Ridge, TN 37830; or MonarchWatch.org (Gift Processing Department, KU Endowment, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044-0928). An on-line guest book may be signed at weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019