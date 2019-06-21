|
|
Pernia Mee Martin
Harriman - Pernia Mee Martin age 95, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Roane Medical Center.
Pernia is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Willis "Bill" Martin, infant son Franklin D. Martin, parents, Lucy and Lon Mee, brothers L.D. Mee and wife Bess, J.W. Mee, and Franklin Mee and wife Bobbie. Survived by: Daughters, Linda and Benny Brown, Beverly and John Story, Joy and Chuck Crosby
Grandchildren, Jeff Brown and wife Cherlyn, Richard Brown and wife Robin, Kristin Baron and husband Michael, Meagan Maxwell and husband Robert, Jeniffer Bales and husband Jason, Great Grandchildren Tabatha Stockton, Jacob Brown, Jerame Brown, Isaac Brown, Brittany Murphy, Nicholas Bales, Elizabeth Chapman, Brock Maxwell, Avery Baron, Harper Baron, Great Great Grandchildren, Wyatt Humphreys, Gracie Stockton, Sisters, Jeanette Powell, Virginia Easter
And a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m at the First Christian Church in Harriman with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. interment will immediately follow the funeral in Emory Heights Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Martin Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 21, 2019