Dr. Perry Boies McCallen
Knoxville, TN
Dr. Perry Boies McCallen was born in Knoxville on February 2, 1935. He was born to the Church Triumphant on March 3, 2019. He passed away due to multiple complications involving emphysema and Parkinson's disease. His medical practice spanned over three decades.
Dr. McCallen and his family were long-standing members of Second Presbyterian Church in Knoxville. He changed his church affiliation to the Community Church at Tellico Village when his son, Rev. Dr. Perry C. McCallen, accepted a call to become the senior pastor. Upon his son's retirement, Dr. McCallen joined Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church in Knoxville.
Dr. McCallen's undergraduate studies took place at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He received his medical training at the University of Tennessee at Memphis and at Charity Hospital of Louisiana (internship). He served two years as a captain in the medical corps, where he was stationed at Ft. Stewart, Georgia. His specialty as a physician was Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery. He received additional training in General Surgery during his residency at Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Dr. McCallen was certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery. He was a member of the Phi Chi medical fraternity.
Dr. McCallen served honorably in the following executive positions:
President of the Tennessee Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, President of the Knoxville Academy of Medicine, Chief of Staff for East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Chief of Staff for Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Chairman of the Department of Surgery for East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Chairman of the Department of Surgery for Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville Area Hospital Chief of Staff - CEO Committee, President of East Tennessee Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery Society, Chairman of the Strategic Planning Committee for the Knoxville Academy of Medicine. He also served on the following Boards of Directors:
Knoxville Academy of Medicine Foundation, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Center Alliance, East Tennessee Children's Hospital, and Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McCallen was a loving and faithful husband to his wife of 59 years, Jo Ann Cattlett McCallen. The two were wed on September 17, 1961. He was a loving father greatly admired by his children, Cindy Devol McCallen Cassity and Rev. Dr. Perry Cattlett McCallen. He was known by his family and friends as an accomplished, yet humble, man of character and conviction. His colleagues respected and admired him. He was quick to smile and loved to laugh. His smile and sweet demeanor caused children to relish his presence. He was confident and grateful regarding his relationship with God. He realized this relationship was made possible by God's grace alone through his faith alone in Jesus Christ alone.
Last ... but not least ... Dr. McCallen was an avid Tennessee football fan! He attended all home games unless he was experiencing profound illness. Even this seldom kept him at home. He considered it a sense of duty to make his attendance known in support of the young men clad in orange and white. He loved to fish with his son and his dear friend, Walt LeRoy. He also looked forward to the old stories and corresponding laughter involving his regular fellowship gatherings with some close grade school buddies.
The McCallens and Cassitys are so very grateful for the thoughtful care and support of extended family and dear friends. We are also certainly grateful for the loving care expressed by Dr. McCallen's faithful and devoted caregivers, whom he dearly loved. Finally, the McCallens want to express appreciation to Tennova Hospice for their sensitive attentiveness to "Dad".
Dr. Perry Boies McCallen followed to the Church Triumphant his mother, Katherine Boies McCallen; father, Perry Settle McCallen; stepfather, Dr. Calvin A. Buehler; sister, Charlotte M. Zimmerman; and brother-in-law, John W. Zimmerman, Sr. Dr. McCallen shall await in the Church Triumphant the reunion of his family members including, but not limited to: his wife, Jo Ann Cattlett McCallen; daughter, Cindy Devol McCallen Cassity (Scott Cassity); son, Rev. Dr. Perry Cattlett McCallen (Dr. Erin McCallen); brother-in-law, John H. Cattlett (Hazel Cattlett); sister-in-law, Becky Cattlett Swink (Stan Swink); grandchildren - Katherine Ann Devol McCallen, Mary Camerin McCallen, Perry King McCallen, Caroline Hayes Cassity, Reid Elizabeth Cassity; nephews - John W. Zimmerman, Jr. (Alida Zimmerman), Paul Zimmerman (Debbie Zimmerman), Mark Zimmerman (Alexandra Zimmerman), James Zimmerman (Marie Zimmerman), and Holladay Cattlett; nieces - Heather D. Smith (Derek Smith), Holly D. Willingham, and Elizabeth C. Scoular (Deno Scoular).
The family will hold visitation at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church, 9132 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923 on Friday, March 8 at 12:00 PM with a service immediately following in the Cedar Springs chapel at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the McCallen family would greatly appreciate gifts be given to the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley, 967 Irwin Street, Knoxville, TN 37917, (865) 232-1113. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019