Perry Franklin Jones, Sr.
Knoxville, TN
Perry Franklin Jones, Sr. - age 78 of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. US Army Veteran. Perry was known as a big man with a bigger heart who was always looking for a way to give the shirt off his back to someone in need. Preceded in death by parents, Perry and Gladys Jones. Survived by wife of 56 years, Johnnie Jones; son, Perry Jones, Jr.; daughter, Laura Collins and husband David; grandchildren, Caleb, Evan and Jocelyn Collins; and sisters, Elizabeth (Rex) Montgomery, Evelyn (Ronnie) Johnson, and Mildred Conner. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Chris Hutchens and Pastor Bobby Province officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Friday at the funeral home and process to Eastview Memorial Gardens for an 11:30 AM interment. Pallbearers: Caleb Collins, Evan Collins, Dennis Collins, Jeff Hance, Tim Anderson, and Noah Shealey. Honorary pallbearers: David Neal, Gary Hance, and Leon Smith. Military Honors will be provided by Volunteer State Honor Guard. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019