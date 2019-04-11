|
Perry Lee Kirk
Powell, TN
Perry Lee Kirk, age 63 of Powell, TN passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Fort Sander's Regional Medical Center. He was a member of Farmer's Grove Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Susie Nelson Kirk.
He is survived by his daughter, Kara Kirk Carmack (Jamie) of Sweetwater; Fiance, Laurel Bowen of Powell; Laurel's children, Paul Ladd (Kristina) of Knoxville, and Josh Flanary (Jennifer and their daughter, Vivienne Claire) of Arizona; several nieces, nephews and a host of precious friends; and beloved pups, Shadow, Tennessee and Lacey.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5-7 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Bobby Metcalf officiating. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 am at Farmer's Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, www.stopsarcoidosis.org.
www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019