1/
Peter G. Klukis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter G. Klukis

Knoxville - Peter G. Klukis, age 74, of Knoxville passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. Mr. Klukis was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in Vietnam. He retired as an engineer from Boehringer Ingelheim in Danbury, Connecticut. After retirement he enjoyed working and helping others at Elder's Ace Hardware.

Preceded in death by parents, Charles, Sr. and Anna Klukis, sister, Nancy Roncarti, brother, Charles Klukis, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Sandra Klukis, brother-in-law Ray Roncarti, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ijams Nature Center www.ijams.org or 2915 Island Home Ave, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37920.

There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date, and will be announced by Berry Highland Memorial. www.berryhighlandmemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved