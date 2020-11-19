Peter G. Klukis
Knoxville - Peter G. Klukis, age 74, of Knoxville passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. Mr. Klukis was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in Vietnam. He retired as an engineer from Boehringer Ingelheim in Danbury, Connecticut. After retirement he enjoyed working and helping others at Elder's Ace Hardware.
Preceded in death by parents, Charles, Sr. and Anna Klukis, sister, Nancy Roncarti, brother, Charles Klukis, Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Sandra Klukis, brother-in-law Ray Roncarti, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ijams Nature Center www.ijams.org
or 2915 Island Home Ave, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37920.
There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date, and will be announced by Berry Highland Memorial. www.berryhighlandmemorial.com