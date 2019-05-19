|
Peter Patrick McGuire
Rutledge, TN
Peter Patrick McGuire, age 79, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his home in Rutledge. He retired with over 20 years of service from the US Navy. He loved riding motorcycles and skydiving. He loved his family and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents Fredrick and Antoinette McGuire; daughter Colleen McGuire; and siblings Fred McGuire, Barbara Monopoli, and Patricia Montange.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Mary McGuire of Rutledge; daughters Nola (Ron) Leahy of California; and Maggie (Lee) Nail of Russellville; grandchildren Patrick Dockins of Rutledge, Patrick (Brandi) Leahy, Kevin Leahy, and Lucy Leahy, all of California; sister Maureen Martin of LeSuer, MN; special nieces and nephew Kelley McLaughlin and Bridget Everett, both of Nashville, and Michael Monopoli of New York; special friends Stan Taylor, Bobby Roach, Bobby Combs, and David Denton; and a host of other beloved family members and friends.
Graveside services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 19, 2019