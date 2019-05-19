Services
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Patrick McGuire

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter Patrick McGuire Obituary
Peter Patrick McGuire

Rutledge, TN

Peter Patrick McGuire, age 79, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his home in Rutledge. He retired with over 20 years of service from the US Navy. He loved riding motorcycles and skydiving. He loved his family and will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents Fredrick and Antoinette McGuire; daughter Colleen McGuire; and siblings Fred McGuire, Barbara Monopoli, and Patricia Montange.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Mary McGuire of Rutledge; daughters Nola (Ron) Leahy of California; and Maggie (Lee) Nail of Russellville; grandchildren Patrick Dockins of Rutledge, Patrick (Brandi) Leahy, Kevin Leahy, and Lucy Leahy, all of California; sister Maureen Martin of LeSuer, MN; special nieces and nephew Kelley McLaughlin and Bridget Everett, both of Nashville, and Michael Monopoli of New York; special friends Stan Taylor, Bobby Roach, Bobby Combs, and David Denton; and a host of other beloved family members and friends.

Graveside services will be announced at a later date.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now