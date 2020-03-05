|
Peter "Pete" Ponce
Knoxville - Peter "Pete" Ponce passed away in the early morning hour of Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Rocky Top, TN. Pete was born in Arizona of Spanish and Hopi Indian descent and spoke fluent Spanish.
Pete a devote Catholic and member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He faithfully followed Christ's principles and was an active member of the church for decades.
Pete Ponce was a proud Marine having served in World War II (WWII) and the Korean War as an Air force Staff Sargent.
After serving in WWII and the Korean War, with his GI bill, Pete attended the University of Chattanooga and became an Accountant.
Pete worked in the Steel industry for more than forty years and started Ponce Metals, Inc. in 1984. As an entrepreneur and businessman of integrity, Pete was devoted to putting his customers and employees first. He was a hard-working, stubborn, yet easy going man with a no BS attitude but quick with a joke and a dazzling smile.
Evelyn and Pete were married March 12, 1951 and celebrated over 69 years of marriage. Pete "Papaw" was a provider for his family, caring for Evelyn as long as he was able.
He is survived by his devoted wife Evelyn "Nana"; children, Meleisa Elaine Ponce Teffeteller, Peter Johnathan Ponce wife Linda Ponce, Mark Anthony Ponce wife Patricia Wilson; grandchildren, Dennis Ray & Sarah Rose Teffeteller, Peter J. Ponce Jr & Alexandria Ponce, Austin Alan & Christian Alexander Ponce, son's of Carol Lynne Ponce, Jason Everett & Jonathan Travis Farmer; great-grandchildren, Zaedyn Alixzander Ponce & Liam Grant Ponce. He is preceded in death by his parents & children Mary Frances, Teresa Marie, Paul Eric, and Carol Lynne Ponce.
He was admired and respected by everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed by his adoring family, siblings, several nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends too numerous to mention.
The Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held this Sunday, March 8 at 1:30 PM in Chattanooga at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Pallbearers: Grandsons: Austin and Christian (Ponce), dear friends of the family: Dave Jetton and Corey Peacock. A Celebration of Pete's Life will be held the following Sunday, March 15 at 1-4 PM at Click Funeral Home in Farragut. Potluck with provided refreshments.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Loudon City Police Department, Loudon County Police Department, Loudon Schools, Loudon Fire Squad or the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020