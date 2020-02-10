|
|
Peyton L. Morgan, Jr.
Knoxville - Peyton Leftwich Morgan, Jr, 97, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020. Born October 9, 1922, in Lynchburg, VA, he was the son of Peyton Leftwich Morgan and Lillian Marsh Morgan. A 1943 graduate of VPI (Virginia Tech) in Electrical Engineering, he served as a First Lieutenant in the US Army in Europe during WWII. He married Rosalie Stuart before moving to Knoxville where he was a founding partner of Rogers and Morgan.
Peyton was an avid golfer, private pilot (IFR), former President of Knoxville Racquet Club, and member of Civitan and Toastmasters. A long-time member of Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, he taught and in-depth bible study and was called to serve as an Elder and Deacon.
Peyton is predeceased by his wife Rosalie S. Morgan; son, R. Withers Morgan; and sister, Janie M. Kash. He is survived by his children Nan M. Given, Peyton L. Morgan, III, (Ellen), John R. Morgan, Coke S. Morgan, Breckenridge S. Morgan (Tanya); grandchildren Robert Given (Liesel Stanhope), Emily Morgan, Breckenridge Morgan, Jr. (Laura Frost), Tavin Morgan, Jackson Morgan, and great-grandchildren J.D. Given and Will Given.
Services will be held at Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 3:30p.m. Receiving of friends will follow in Barron Hall until 5:30p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 23, 2020