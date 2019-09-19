|
Philip Crawford Emory
Corryton - Philip Crawford Emory- age 64, of Corryton, was born September 6, 1955 and passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was a graduate of Central High School and The University of Tennessee where he received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He was an employee at Westinghouse in Tampa, FL, General Dynamics in Fort Worth, TX, TVA in Knoxville, and Raytheon. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jr. and Harriett Emory. He is survived by his brothers, Carden Emory and William Emory III; and nephew, Andrew Emory. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 20, 2019 at The Church of the Good Shepherd, 5409 Jacksboro Pike, Knoxville, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Family and friends will meet on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery at 8:45 AM for a 9:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Dorrie Pratt officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
