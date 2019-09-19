Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Church of the Good Shepherd
5409 Jacksboro Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Emory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Crawford Emory


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Crawford Emory Obituary
Philip Crawford Emory

Corryton - Philip Crawford Emory- age 64, of Corryton, was born September 6, 1955 and passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was a graduate of Central High School and The University of Tennessee where he received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He was an employee at Westinghouse in Tampa, FL, General Dynamics in Fort Worth, TX, TVA in Knoxville, and Raytheon. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jr. and Harriett Emory. He is survived by his brothers, Carden Emory and William Emory III; and nephew, Andrew Emory. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 20, 2019 at The Church of the Good Shepherd, 5409 Jacksboro Pike, Knoxville, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Family and friends will meet on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery at 8:45 AM for a 9:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Dorrie Pratt officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now