|
|
Philip David Cox
Maynardville - Philip David Cox-age 62 of Maynardville, born April 3, 1957 went to be with the Lord Monday morning, December 23, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Philip was a 25-year employee of Clayton Homes, Maynardville Plant. Preceded in death by parents, James Preston and Grace (Buckner) Cox; brother, J. P. "Buck" Cox, Jr.; sister, Janet Gilbert.
Survivors: wife of 25 years, Cathy (Hankins) Cox; daughter, Caitlin Merritt and husband, Tommy; son, John Cox and wife, Makenzie; grandson, Eli Merritt, all of Maynardville; sister, Charlotte Craig and husband, Ron of South Caroline; brother, Billy Cox and wife, Sheryl; sister-in-law, Lynda Cox; brother-in-law, Harold Gilbert, all of Maynardville; parents-in-law, Billy and Betty Hankins; brother-in-law, Jeff Hankins, all of Luttrell. Several nieces and nephews along with a host of friends.
Funeral service 11 A.M. Saturday, December 28, 2019, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Johnny Smith, Rev. Albert Foust officiating with music by The Valley Boys and Tracey Flatford. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville. Pallbearers: Mark Gilbert, Travis Cox, Jimmy Cox, John Cox, Tommy Merritt, Wesley Suffridge. Honorary Pallbearers: Pap's Little Man-grandson Eli Merritt and Employees of Clayton Homes, Maynardville Plant. The family will receive friends 5-8 P.M. Friday Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28, 2019